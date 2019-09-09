State Road 37 project begins: ‘Something needed to be done’

FISHERS, Ind. — Officials in Hamilton County are celebrating the beginning of a major construction effort. The $140 million State Road 37 Improvement project aims to address traffic congestion and public safety concerns along the SR 37 corridor between 126th and 146th streets. Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt says, when complete, the four-year project will not only help motorists get to their destination more quickly, but also support businesses along the corridor.

Speaking with reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Heirbrandt said something needed to be done about the corridor, which deals with gridlock on a daily basis.

“I see it looking very close to what Keystone Avenue looks like, free flowing north and south,” said Heirbrandt. “The benefit from this is really going to be to the east and west traffic; you’re going to be able to ride a bicycle across 37 where right now it’s so dangerous; it’s nearly impossible to get across with a bicycle or anything like that, or walking or running through there. So you’re going be able to have that access.”

The project will be conducted in phases by 2022. The first phase, which is now underway, will involve the conversion of the intersection at 126th Street into a roundabout interchange. Similar work will take place at 131st, 141st and 146th streets. The intersection at 135th Street will also be converted into a right-in right-out configuration.

The project schedule includes:

126th Street: completion Winter 2020

146th Street: begin Spring 2020, complete Winter 2021

131st and 135th Streets: begin Fall 2020, complete Fall/Winter 2021/22

141st Street: begin Spring 2021, complete Fall/Winter 2021/22

The project is the result of a collaboration among the cities of Fishers and Noblesville, Hamilton County and the Indiana Department of Transportation. Officials say the project will reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

“Families will be able to get home sooner. They’ll be able to get to games that they’re taking their family to. They’ll be able to get to church quicker and they’ll be able to get to work a lot easier, once this project is completed,” said Heirbrandt.

As part of the project, officials are launching 37Thrives, a marketing campaign to support businesses along the SR 37 corridor while construction is ongoing. The campaign will include advertising, social media, and content features, as well as discounts and specials, and co-op advertising opportunities for businesses.

“We have been actively participating in the 37Thrives Business Stakeholder Group for the past 14 months,” said Lindsay Walters, vice president of Lockhart Cadillac, where the groundbreaking ceremony took place. “With any large project like this, you face anxiety as a business owner. The direct connection to information and collaboration through 37Thrives helps us minimize that and pro-actively plan ahead.”

You can learn more about the 37Thrives campaign by clicking here.