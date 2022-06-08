Inside INdiana Business

State seeks to create unified message with ‘IN Indiana’ campaign

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new marketing campaign from Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. aims to recruit businesses, communities and destinations to help tell Indiana’s story. The organizations today launched IN Indiana, which provides a customizable toolkit of resources with the goal of creating a unified message for potential visitors, future residents and businesses looking for a place to relocate or expand.

“The whole idea is that we need a really big megaphone,” said IDDC Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel. “We have found from all of our research that people outside the state don’t have a clue to what great assets we have here.”

Speaking with reporters, Governor Eric Holcomb said the campaign gives tools to everyone.

“This is going to have the full force of small towns, big universities, city governments, businesses – large and small – all promoting what they do and allow us to be a repository and toolkit for them to amplify their message, which is our message,” said Holcomb. “Whatever the event is, whatever the business is, whatever the region is, we’re going to have the ability to be not just flexible, but turn on a dime and get the word out.”

The IDDC says the campaign will build on what the state is known for, including the Indianapolis 500, hosting multiple national sporting events such as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament and the College Football Playoff National Championship, and major conventions such as the National FFA Convention and Gen Con.

The IN Indiana toolkit includes logos, brand guides, social media templates, tradeshow collateral, digital ad templates and more. The state says businesses, communities and others looking to utilize the toolkit can customize it for their needs while maintaining a unified front.

“If we can get all entities, regardless of what category you put yourself into, to use this identifier to say, ‘I’m part of Indiana. I’m in Indiana,’ and then make the headline work for them, you know, and complement what they’re already saying or what they’re already doing,” said Bedel. “That’s how we start building this body of knowledge out there in people’s heads, so they really see what great things are going on in Indiana.”

Bedel spoke about the campaign with Inside INdiana Business Host Gerry Dick

You can learn more about the campaign by clicking here.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will appear on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick this weekend to talk more about the campaign. You can find a list of statewide showtimes here.

(Pictured left to right: IMS President Doug Boles, IDDC Secretary & CEO Elaine Bedel, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Gov. Eric Holcomb)