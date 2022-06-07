Inside INdiana Business

Indiana to detail new tourism marketing campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. on Wednesday will unveil details for a new marketing campaign.

The organizations say “IN Indiana” aims to provide businesses, municipalities and destinations with resources to help tell the state’s story.

The organizations are looking to create a unified message to showcase Indiana as “an ideal place to visit, work and live.”

The announcement will happen at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On hand will be Gov. Eric Holcomb; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch; Elaine Bedel, secretary and chief executive officer of the IDDC Secretary & CEO of the the Indiana Destination Development Corp.; and Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

