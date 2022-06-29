Inside INdiana Business

State to give update on READI funding

The READI grant recipients were announced during a December 2021 meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors. (IIB Photo/Gerry Dick)
by: Alex Brown
COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Businses) — Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday provide updates on the progress of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The state approved $500 million in READI grants to 17 regions last December.

The announcement will take place at the location of the Nexus Park project in Columbus, which is one of the projects proposed by the South Central Indiana Talent Region. The region received $30 million in READI funding.

The Nexus Park project involves the redevelopment of a mostly-vacant, 400,000-square-foot mall into a health, wellness, sports and fitness facility.

Officials from the South Central Indiana Talent Region will be on hand for the announcement, which is slated for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

