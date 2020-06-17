Indiana to maintain budget increase for K-12 schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced Hoosier K-12 schools will not see reductions in their budgets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says the $183 million budget increase for schools will stay intact when the next fiscal year begins in July.

During the governor’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Cris Johnston, budget director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, said the decision was not made lightly.

“Certain things are obvious. The pandemic disrupted the academic pursuits of over 1 million students in the state of Indiana. Secondly, schools play a central role to the character and strength of all of our communities and the safe opening is critical to each community’s success. We did not want to limit resources as school corporations must prepare and execute and productive and safe learning environment.”

In addition to the budget increase that was approved by the Indiana General Assembly, Johnston says schools will receive an additional $192 million from the CARES Act that can be used for a variety of uses such as adult education, career and technical education, coronavirus preparedness efforts and unique needs for students from low-income families.

Johnston says the state is working on the $61 million Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is focused on remote learning.

Earlier this month, the Indiana Department of Education released guidance for schools to reopen on July 1 as part of the governor’s Back on Track Indiana plan. You can view the full document by clicking here.

“I am pleased our state decision makers will not cut funding from Indiana K-12 education,” said McCormick. “The Department’s recommendation to not penalize schools for virtual options was also granted. Schools will have one less stressor as they continue to educate our students during this unprecedented time.” Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction

“As it pertains to per-student funding, I am in favor of fully accommodating schools that have students who would otherwise be attending school in-person, but given the unknowns due to the pandemic situation, may need to attend virtually. As such, I support fully funding those students for this year as we wait to see what the full ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic will be as it pertains to our schools.” State Sen. Ryan Mishler, a Bremen Republican who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee

