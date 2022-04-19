Inside INdiana Business

Indiana unveils recipients of transportation funds

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation have announced the recipients of nearly $108 million in state matching funds for local road projects.

The projects are receiving the funding through the Community Crossings initiative.

Community Crossings is a component of Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.

Nearly 200 cities, towns and counties received funding. To be eligible, local governments had to provide local matching funds of 50% for larger communities and 25% for smaller communities. They must also have an asset management plan for existing roads and bridges.

“Continuing to modernize and enhance our transportation infrastructure is critical to the economic success in and around our incredible communities and ultimately Hoosiers’ prosperity itself,” Holcomb said in written remarks. “Community Crossings makes immediate impacts on improving local roads and bridges across Indiana. Those improvements translate to a safe, reliable, robust transportation infrastructure that benefits residents and business in every corner of our state and every place in between.”

You can view the full list of recipients by clicking here.

INDOT says more than $1 billion in state matching funds have been awarded since 2016. The next call for projects will be issued in July.