State’s first licensed sportsbook now online

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Sports fans can now legally place internet wagers in the Hoosier state after Rush Street Interactive launched BetRivers.com. The casino-style sportsbook offers all wagering for sporting events around the world, online and mobile, without needing to register in-person at the casino.

Indiana resident bettors over 21 years of age can register and play immediately online via desktop, Android or Apple device after creating an account on the website.



“We are excited to make history in the state of Indiana,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. “As a Chicago-based business and affiliate of the trusted and market-leading Rivers Casino in Illinois, we are proud to expand our trust into Indiana. We are thankful for the Indiana Gaming Commission giving Rush Street Interactive their vote of confidence and authorizing us to launch online sports betting in the state. We look forward to working together with French Lick to continue our great partnership.”



RSI is also the wagering partner of the retail sportsbook that opened in the French Lick Resort in September. The over 3,000 square foot betting lounge is on the north end of the casino floor, with seating for about 100, along with 14X8 LED video walls and 18 television monitors. The lounge also includes eight self-serve betting kiosks.