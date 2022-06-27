Inside INdiana Business

Steel building maker acquires Yorktown facility, adding jobs

YORKTOWN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A steel structural building manufacturer in North Carolina is expanding operations into the Midwest. Northedge Steel LLC says it is investing $6 million to acquire the former All-Steel Carports property in Yorktown with plans to add up to 40 full-time jobs.

Northedge Steel acquired the 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and sales center, located along State Road 332, in May. The company says it will manufacture and sell carports and steel buildings for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers throughout the Midwest.

The company plans to have up to 40 sales and support, skilled-labor manufacturing, and maintenance employees on staff when fully operational.

“We are excited about this new chapter and feel very welcomed by Delaware County and other local businesses,” Yaritza Galvan, vice president of Northedge Steel, said in written remarks. “We hope to better serve our customers, employees, trade partners and community with this new venture.”

The company expects to begin operations in August.

Northedge Steel is a subsidiary of Northedge LLC, a commercial wall and ceiling contractor in North Carolina.