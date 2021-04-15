Inside INdiana Business

Steel fabricating company announces plans to close its Lafayette plant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Metal fabricator Voestalpine Rotec has notified the state it is shutting down its plant in Lafayette and laying off 70 employees.

The Germany-based company says it is restructuring and downsizing because of the pandemic.

According to the company website, the manufacturer specializes in fixed-length tube manufacturing for the automotive industry. It also produces steel and aluminum parts for other industries.

The company says it anticipates layoffs should begin around July 15, will occur in stages, and will be permanent.