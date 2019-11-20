Stride Coalition announces crisis center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Stride Coalition in Monroe County has developed a new 24-hour crisis diversion center to better help those with substance abuse disorder. Private and nonprofit groups founded Stride in 2017 and were able to secure an IU Health and IU Health Foundation grant for the new center.

“One of the critical problems identified by the coalition was the lack of a place to take someone in crisis that isn’t jail or the hospital. Neither option is helpful to the individual, and both drain public resources,” said Linda Grove-Paul, vice president of Adult Services at Centerstone. “People in crisis often need something as simple as a hot meal and a safe place with trained professionals available for support.”

The center will be the first of its kind in Indiana when it opens in Spring 2020. The city of Bloomington, Bloomington Police, Bloomington Health Foundation, Centerstone and other organizations have raised funds for the downtown Bloomington crisis center. IU Health and the IU Health Foundation have matched the raised funding, to provide a $1,050,000 Community Impact Investment grant, which will fully fund the center for three years. Centerstone will run daily operations.

“The crisis center will serve as a front door to the many resources that we have in the community to support people struggling with substance use,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical and Cook Group and one of Stride’s founding members. “We’re pleased to have this commitment from IU Health and the IU Health Foundation to help Monroe County create a community model to address substance use disorder as the public health issue it is.”

Click here to join the coalition or to learn more.