Stroke & Rehabilitation Center opens in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Community Health Care System’s new specialty hospital is open and treating patients in Crown Point. The $40 million Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center focuses on patients regaining their strength after stroke or other conditions.

The four-story, 129,000-square-foot facility features inpatient rehabilitation, therapy gyms and learning skills spaces. Outpatient services include immediate care, a full lab, imaging and diagnostic services and a Women’s Diagnostic Center.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said, “The builders of this facility had the future in mind. We’re thrilled with the outcome, and the expansion of world-class care in our city.”

Gary-based Pangere Corporation was the lead contractor and Design Alliance Architects of Hammond was the project designer. More details on the new center can be found here.