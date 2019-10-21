Strong start for kindergarten prizes awarded

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -- As the city of Indianapolis and Ambrose Property Group squabble about the future of the old GM Stamping plant site in downtown Indy, a fight that could end up in court, residents who live near the property are weighing in with their concerns.

Jay Napoleon, president of The Valley Neighborhood Association, says it’s important the mixed-use vision for the property remain intact. “It’s that important, not just for my little neighborhood, but for the city at large,” said Napoleon, who remains optimistic development will happen on the high profile property. “Everyone who looks at that site, when they go to the location, they see the geography of it, the proximity to downtown, everyone comes away with the same idea, that this is a once in a generation, once in a lifetime opportunity that we have to get right.”