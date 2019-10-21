Strong start for kindergarten prizes awarded

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nine Indiana schools and organizations have been named winners of the Strong Start for Kindergarten Prize. Early Learning Indiana conducted the program to focus on finding ways to ensure children effectively transition to Kindergarten. The new initiative was funded by Indiana’s Preschool Development Grant.
Early Learning Indiana received 55 entries from school districts, early-learning centers and nonprofits in 24 Hoosier counties. Submissions were evaluated on national research related to early learning, and the potential to replicate the programs across the state. The recipients will each be awarded between $5,000 to $25,000.
The recipients are:
- School City of Hobart’s Building Brickies – Hobart
- United Way of Allen County – Fort Wayne
- Portage Township YMCA – Portage
- United Way of Porter County – Valparaiso
- Pace Community Action Agency – Vincennes
- Lewis Cass Schools – Walton
- Perry Township School District Preschool – Indianapolis
- Johnson County Learning Center – Greenwood
- Indiana University Campus Children’s Center – Bloomington