Sullivan to construct ‘splash pad’

SULLIVAN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The city of Sullivan has received $20,000 from the Sullivan County Community Foundation. The city will use the funding to build an aquatic feature in its central plaza, which it says is one of many new downtown developments.

The splash pad will be centrally located in Sullivan Central Plaza, which also houses the Sullivan Civic Center and has access to the city’s continuously developing greenway system.

“We are excited and proud to once again continue our partnerships with the Sullivan County Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Community Foundation. From our first day in office, we have understood the only way to revitalize Sullivan is to build partnerships with our local churches, citizens and civic organizations. The community foundation has been at the top of our partnership list,” said Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb.

The splash pad is proposed to begin construction in 2020.