Inside INdiana Business

Sun King opening Mishawaka taproom, closing Indy site

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewing Co. has announced plans to open a new taproom in Mishawaka. The news comes as our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report the brewery is closing its Broad Ripple location in Indianapolis.

The new taproom will be located at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza mixed-use development in Mishawaka. Sun King says the 5,000-square-foot location will feature a food hall concept in partnership with How and Brown Hospitality Group, which currently operates the restaurant portion of the brewery’s Fishers location.

“I grew up in neighboring South Bend, and my family and friends from the area have been asking me for years when Sun King will open a location in Northern Indiana,” Dave Colt, co-founder and owner of Sun King, said in a news release. “We are excited to expand access to our delicious beers to our great fans up north and to be a part of the Mishawaka community and The Mill at Ironworks Plaza.”

The new location is expected to open next summer.

Meanwhile, Sun King says it will close its taproom in the Broad Ripple neighborhood in Indianapolis on Dec. 19. Colt tells the IBJ the closure of the location, which Sun King has operated for the last two years, is a “temporary break” from the neighborhood as the brewery does plan on having a Broad Ripple presence sometime in the future.

Colt cites upcoming construction in the area of the taproom as the main reason for the closure, saying it would cause a decrease in traffic to the location. He says employees of the taproom have been offered the chance to relocate to another Sun King location.

You can read the full story from the IBJ’s Dave Lindquist by clicking here.