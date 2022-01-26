Inside INdiana Business

Sun King to get bigger space in Mishawaka

The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka opened in 2019. (photo courtesy of Flaherty & Collins Properties)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Last month, Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewing Co. announced plans to open a new tap room at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka. Flaherty & Collins Properties, which operates the mixed-use project, says Sun King will now have a larger footprint on the property.

Original plans called for Sun King to occupy about 5,000 square feet of space on the northeastern side of The Mill next to Jack’s Donuts. However, the brewery will now take over the Jack’s Donut space, bringing the tap room to about 6,700 square feet.

Sun King co-founder and chief executive officer Clay Robinson says the additional space will provide more room for guests, as well as a private area for meetings, parties and community events.

“We’re very happy this negotiation worked out well for Sun King, Jack’s Donuts, The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, and most importantly, for the Mishawaka community,” Brian Prince, vice president of development for Flaherty & Collins Properties, said in written remarks. “We’re thrilled Sun King has committed to expanding its footprint and we thank Jack’s Donuts for our great partnership over the past several years.”

Jack’s Donuts CEO Lee Marcum says while the location at The Mill will be closing, there are plans to open a new location in Mishawaka.

Sun King plans to open the new tap room this summer.