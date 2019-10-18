Sun King to open Broad Ripple location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Sun King Brewery will Saturday officially celebrate the opening of its new Broad Ripple Tap Room. The venue has partnered with Offshore by FK Restaurant Group, which just opened Pier 48 Fish House and Oyster Bar in downtown Indy.

The company says the tap room has a family friendly menu including lobser rolls and clam chowder from Offshore, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads inspired by and crafted with Sun King beer.

The brewery will also feature beers and spirits from Sun King’s distillery in Carmel, cocktails, Pachangaritas and adult and nonalcoholic slushies.

“The Broad Ripple community has already welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be more excited to open our Tap Room for them,” said Sun King cofounder and owner, Clay Robinson. “We look forward to being more involved in community events and hosting fun experiences at our Tap Room and continuing to give back to community organizations throughout the area.”