SuperATV buys Assault Industries in California

Assault Industries manufactures products for the off-road, military, and aerospace industries, among others. (photo courtesy of Assault Industries)

MADISON (Inside INdiana Business) – Madison-based SuperATV has acquired off-road manufacturer Assault Industries in California. SuperATV, which makes aftermarket powersports parts and accessories, says Assault Industries will help it expand its dealer and consumer reach on the West Coast.

“Kristina and I have contemplated our long-term plans for many years now,” said Assault Industries owner Marcelo Danze. “After meeting with SuperATV’s leadership, it was apparent to us that SuperATV was the right partner and an ideal future steward for the Assault Industries brand.”

SuperATV says the acquisition will expand its product offerings and customer base.

“We have built SuperATV from a hobby in my father’s garage to global leadership in the ATV/UTV aftermarket parts and accessory business,” said SuperATV President Lindsay Hunt. “Assault Industries shares SuperATV’s passion for both its customers and products, which will be a tremendous asset as we all work to wow our customers, dealers, and each other.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.