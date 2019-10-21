Superior Ag ‘co-partners’ with Kentucky company

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Huntingburg-based Superior Ag is joining forces with a Kentucky company. The agriculture cooperative says it has finalized what it calls a “co-partnership” with Central Kentucky Grain LLC, though financial details are not being released.

As a result of the partnership, Superior Ag says all operations and personnel will continue on an uninterrupted basis. Central Kentucky Grain Chief Executive Officer Mark Boone will continue to lead the business.

“We are privileged to co-partner with CKG and expand our footprint in this vital grain consumption area. Increasing grain storage capacity allows us for a stronger merchandising capability going forward,” Barry Day, president and CEO of Superior Ag, said in a news release. “Mark’s vision and values are the foundation of CKG and we are humbled to partner with him in this venture.”

Superior Ag says the partnership will provide the cooperative with an excess of 7 million bushels of grain storage capacity at eight grain elevator locations. CKG says provides additional market strength and expertise.

“Superior Ag is a trusted and respected name throughout the region,” said Boone. “Our partnership with Superior Ag provides security for our marketing arm to keep local producers, distilleries, and other markets connected. They bring financial support and bring marketing expertise, as well as business collaboration to create immediate growth to our company.”

The partners did not say if any new jobs would be created as a result of the partnership.