Superior Ag to open retail store

DALE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Huntingburg-based supplier Superior Ag has announced it will open a “rural lifestyle retail store” in Spencer County that will offer nutrition and care products to animal owners. The company says a soft launch will take place next month, followed by a grand opening ceremony in March or April.

The feed store will be on North County Road in Dale and carry brands such as Superior Ag custom branded products, ADM Nutrition, Sullivan Show Supply, Weaver Leather Livestock, Midwest Pet Foods, Purina and others.

Carlie Davis will manage the store.

“The location of the new Feed Store is completely ideal for expanding our Livestock Nutrition Division,” said Tim Bender, Livestock Nutrition Division manager. “Our customers will be able to visit the store and discuss nutrition options with our in-house experts at the Feed Store. We will keep stock items, be able to take special orders, and have extended hours than that of our feed mill, for evening and Saturday pickups.”