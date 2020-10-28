Sweets & Snacks Expo moving to Indy from Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The National Confectioners Association says it will host its annual Sweets & Snacks Expo at the Indiana Convention Center next summer. The trade organization says it will be the first time in history that the show will be held outside of Chicago.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is described as “the premier business to business event for the confectionery and snack industries.” More than 800 companies from 90 countries are expected to be in attendance for the event.

The event showcases new confectionery and snack products and networking opportunities. The NCA says the event in Indy will include new features that were scheduled to debut in 2020, including the Most Innovative New Product Awards Reception and the Supplier Showcase.

“After much discussion with our stakeholders in the candy and snack industries and careful consideration of our options, we’ve seen strong support for an in-person event,” NCA Chief Executive Officer John Downs said in a news release. “We want to balance the safety and welfare of our attendees with their desire to conduct in-person business and therefore have decided to move forward with a show that exceeds expectations and makes every effort to keep our attendees safe.”

The NCA says it will work closely with state and local officials to make sure the event is safe for all attendees.