Sweetwater Sound founder to be honored

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The founder and president of Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne is receiving major recognition. Chuck Surack has been named the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year.

Sweetwater is an online retailer of music instruments and technology. Its campus offers recording and performance space for musicians from Fort Wayne and around the world.

Surack’s other companies include SweetCars, Sweet Aviation, The Clyde performance and event venue and Longe Optical.

“Sweetwater, beginning with Chuck Surack recording musical performances from the back of his Volkswagen bus 40 years ago, is a classic entrepreneurial success story of working hard and doing the right thing,” says Indiana Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar. “Add in Chuck’s commitment to creating and saving jobs, as well as his tireless desire to assist those less fortunate, and he is the perfect choice for this honor.”

Last year’s Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year was Purdue University President Mitch Daniels.

Surack will be honored at the Indiana Chamber’s 30th Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, on November 7.