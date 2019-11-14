Swiss-based dormakaba to cut ribbon on addition



INDIANAPOLIS — Switzerland-based dormakaba, a security and access solutions company, will Friday cut the ribbon on its newly-expanded Access Solutions Americas segment headquarters. The 200,000-square-foot addition nearly doubles the size of the company’s facility in Indianapolis.

Indiana Economic Development Corp. Chief Operating Officer Chris Cotterill will join Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Angela Smith Jones and executives from dormakaba at the event.

dormakaba announced plans last year to grow its operations in Indiana, naming Indianapolis its Access Solutions Americas segment headquarters and pledging to create nearly 100 new jobs over a “few years.”

The expansion will allow dormakaba to grow its production of secure locks and access control solutions for markets, including schools and universities, airports, stadiums, healthcare and retail, government and commercial facilities.