Tech Castings expanding in Hancock County

SHIRLEY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A manufacturer in Hancock County is growing its operations. Tech Castings LLC, which makes superalloy investment castings for the aerospace, manufacturing and medical industries, says it will invest $4.5 million to expand its facility in the town of Shirley and add up to 20 jobs.

The company currently operates out of a 30,000-square-foot facility and the expansion will add 12,000 square feet that will include manufacturing and office space.

Tech Castings says the addition will more than double its output of hot section gas turbine engine, APU and structural components for the aerospace industry. New equipment that will be added as part of the expansion will also increase the maximum size and weight of castings produced at the facility.

“We’re very excited to start this Capital Expansion project during our 10th anniversary celebrations,” said Jeff Lantz, president of Tech Castings. “It’s a testament to the ongoing efforts of our entire team to deliver high-quality precision aerospace engine components to almost every major OEM in the US. I also need to thank the Town of Shirley, IN for working so closely with us on this expansion project. Their enthusiastic collaboration will enable us to significantly grow our workforce over the next several years.”

The expansion is expected to be complete next year.