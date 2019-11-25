Terre Haute envisions tourism hub

TERRE HAUTE (Inside INdiana Business) — Business and community leaders in Terre Haute say they are optimistic that several long-talked about projects will provide an economic spark for west central Indiana. Ground has been broken for more than $100 million in projects, including a new convention center, hotel and parking garage as well as major improvements to Hulman Center. Additionally, a $3 million History Center, one of nine museums in close proximity to downtown Terre Haute, recently opened its doors.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Craig believes it has all the makings of a tourism hub. “It will really change the face of downtown,” said Craig. “Terre Haute has always had kind of a strong tourism draw that a lot of people aren’t aware of and I think this will really solidify that and give us just awesome opportunities to host some pretty large groups in our area.”

Craig talked about the downtown projects and prospects for a casino in Vigo County on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

In addition to downtown development, Craig says a planned casino will provide a big boost to the region’s economy. Vigo County residents voted overwhelmingly in early November to approve a referendum for a casino that supporters says will bring more than $160 million in economic impact and 800 full and part-time jobs.