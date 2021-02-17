Terre Haute plastics recycler is acquired

Revolution Inc. produces plastic silage tubing and other items from recycled plastic. (Image courtesy: Dairy Farmers of WI)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Terre Haute-based plastics manufacturer Jadcore Inc. has been acquired by an Arkansas company. Financial terms of the deal with Revolution Inc. were not disclosed. Both companies specialize in sustainable plastics manufacturing.

Jadcore captures post-industrial plastic waste and produces can liners and specialty bags made from post-industrial recycled resin. The company then supplies manufacturers with plastic made from an alternative to virgin materials.

“Our focus has been on providing high-quality recycling solutions to the plastics industry since the day my parents started the business in 1974,” said Rob Doti, president of Jadcore. “Our long-term growth strategy has always been to expand into post-consumer recycling, and the opportunity to combine forces with Revolution is an ideal fit.”

Revolution is a plastic recycling firm serving the agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. Like Radcore, recovers and processes PCR and produces a variety of products, such as trash can liners, construction film, and agricultural film.

“We look forward to working together, learning from their expertise and helping to contribute to their future growth and success,” said Sean Whiteley, Revolution’s chief executive officer. “We are confident this merger will strengthen our combined ability to serve new end markets and deliver closed-loop collections, recycling services and manufacturing solutions rich in recycled content.”

Revolution was acquired by Arsenal Capital Partners in 2019.