Terre Haute to break ground on convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated Terre Haute Convention Center will be held Friday at 11 a.m. The center plans include the convention center, a parking garage, a new hotel and the Larry Bird museum.

Plans for the center were initially approved last summer. Officials say the convention center is expected to boost tourism and the general economy for Terre Haute, Vigo County and the region.

The structure is slated for completion in spring of 2021 and will host events and mid-level conventions.

The construction budget for the planned Terre Haute Convention Center is on track, according to city officials. The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board last month passed a resolution to approve the guaranteed maximum price of the project at nearly $25 million.

The ceremony is rain or shine and will be held at 11 a.m., between 7th and 9th streets on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.