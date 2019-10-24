Terre Haute winery to expand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Sycamore Winery has announced an expansion, with plans to open a second tasting room in a historic building in downtown Terre Haute. The company says the new tasting room will be in the Ohio Building, at 672 Ohio Street. Plans call for a custom tasting room, event center, meeting rooms, private suites and a rooftop patio.

The 18,000 square foot space is expected to open in early 2020, and owners say events are already being booked for the new space.

“We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to invest in downtown Terre Haute in such a beautifully restored, historic building,” said winery owner, Sarah Pigg. “The Ohio Building is a landmark in downtown Terre Haute that has been elegantly restored by its current owners. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with them and plan to continue to build upon the contributions and investments that they have made.”



Sarah and Daniel Pigg opened the original winery and craft brewery, Big Leaf Brewing, in West Terre Haute in 2017.