The AME Group acquires IT company

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -The AME Group in Vincennes has acquired Integrity IT, a Lexington based Information Technology Consulting company. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Officials say all Integrity IT technical, sales & marketing staff will continue their employment with the AME Group.

Phil Miller, the former President of Integrity IT will continue as the general manager of the Lexington Office alongside Joe Danaher, CISO and Bryan Pryor vCIO, who will continue their careers there as well.

“From a customer perspective there should be very little to no changes other than we will have access to expanded resources and operational scale made possible by the integration into The AME Group. They are already helping us fill some gaps created by a position vacancy and to keep up with the increased demand we are experiencing right now. They also provide several additional services that we do not, which we will now be able to offer all of our clients,” said Miller.

The AME Group operates out of more than 25 locations across 5 states with corporate headquarters located in Vincennes.