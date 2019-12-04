The Community Foundation DeKalb County receives $3M

AUBURN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -The Community Foundation DeKalb County has received a total of nearly $3 million from DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health. The gift has established the DeKalb Memorial Hospital Fund.

The foundation says a percentage of the fund will be distributed annually to support general health and wellness across DeKalb County.

The fund aims to award over $60,000 in wellness grants by 2021.

Grants from the fund will be distributed and decided upon by the Community Foundation’s Grant Committee and Board of Directors.

“This is the most generous gift ever for our community,” said Tanya Young, Community Foundation executive director. “It will be a catalyst for addressing community needs today, but also for investing in future promotion of general health and wellness of the citizens of DeKalb County. We are humbled and incredibly grateful for the trust that DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health have placed in us to ensure that the importance of health will remain a priority for this county.”