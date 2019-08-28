The International Center names finalists for the Global Impression Award

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The International Center in Indianapolis has unveiled the three finalists for its Global Impression Award. The organization says the award aims to “showcase and celebrate emerging leaders throughout the state whose work is creating a more global Indiana.”

Among the finalists is Dr. Sherri Bucher, an associate research professor of pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The International Center says her work connects her to sub-Saharan Africa, where she aims to reduce maternal and newborn mortality and illness in low- and middle-income families.

Andrea Richter-Garry, vice president for International Engagement at the Indiana Economic Development Corp., is another finalist. In her work, Richter-Garry leads the IEDC’s international business development team to attract foreign direct investment into Indiana.

The third finalist is George Srour, co-founder of Building Tomorrow. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit has built more than 75 primary schools in Uganda.

“We were so impressed with all of the nominees and selecting finalists from all of the nominations was a difficult task!” said Julie Griffith, chair of the International Center Board of Directors. “Indiana is lucky to be home to such strong leaders that impact our global community.”

You can learn more about the finalists by clicking here.

The winner will be announced on October 8 during the International Citizen of the Year Award Dinner. Earlier this year, the International Center announced Indianapolis Zoo Chief Executive Officer Michael Crowther will receive the 2019 International Citizen of the Year Award.