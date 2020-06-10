‘The Original’ Big Woods set to reopen in Brown County

NASHVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Big Woods Restaurants is planning to reopen The Original Big Woods Restaurant in Nashville with a new menu concept and a new dining experience. Big Woods says guests can dine-in and check out the new menu starting June 22.

The Brown County restaurant says its new menu will feature high-end versions of regional comfort food.

Big Woods says the restaurant will continue to be a 21-and-older venue and will feature local craft beverages from its sister brands Hard Truth Distilling Co. and Quaff ON! Brewing Co. The new cocktail menu will complement the updated cuisine and includes several premium whiskey offerings.

“With three restaurants located in Nashville, Indiana, we wanted to provide a different experience and menu at each location. It is important to us that The Original location on Molly’s Lane, which has been around more than a decade, continues to embody the Big Woods spirit and experience, and that is why we launched this new concept to highlight Midwestern and Southern food and Nashville staples,” said Ed Ryan, chief executive officer of BWQOHT Inc., parent of Big Woods Restaurants.

The restaurant says it will provide seating for approximately 54 guests, including a seven-seat bar and 26 patio seats.

Casey Schaefer, head chef for The Original, says, “The Original will offer an increased level of hospitality with one-of-a-kind handcrafted menu items along with a unique, new type of dining experience not offered anywhere else in the area that will leave guests craving more.”

Big Woods Restaurants are currently operating at 50% capacity in accordance with Governor Holcomb’s Back On Track Indiana plan. When The Original reopens, it expects to open at 75% capacity with bar seating open at 50% capacity.