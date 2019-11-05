The Westmont project secures $25M in funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Carmel-based mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has secured $25.5 million in funding for The Westmont, a workforce housing development located just north of Indy’s downtown. Construction on the project is slated for completion within 18 months.

The funding comes from a 10-year Freddie Mac Unfunded Forward Permanent Loan on behalf of TWG Development.

The project plans include 188 apartments and is being developed in an Opportunity Zone that repurposes a former industrial site.

Officials say the mixed-use development is also funded by a conventional construction loan from Merchants Bank of Indiana paired with a forward committed Freddie Mac Non-LIHTC permanent loan. Additional funding sources include a private Opportunity Zone investment of $4.6 million and with approximately $460,000 in Indiana Industrial Recovery Tax Credits.

The project was also awarded a $1.47 million tax abatement over 10 years.

“Merchants is driven by our passion to provide affordable housing options nationwide,” said Brian Emmons, senior vice president of Merchants Capital and leading originator on the deal. “This loan type offers flexible transaction structuring and certainty of execution at lower costs to borrowers like TWG. Our clients get the financing they need for affordable and workforce multifamily properties funded by public or mission-driven financial investment – whether it’s for new construction or major rehabilitation.”