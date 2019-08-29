THOR Industries pledges support for national forests

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Elkhart-based RV maker THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) has pledged a “multi-million” dollar gift to the National Forest Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service. The company would not disclose specific financial details other than to say the initial length of the newly formed partnership is for three years.

The NFF’s job is to promote the use of the national forests across the U.S. The recreational vehicle maker is encouraging its customers to explore and enjoy the forests.

“We believe the National Forest System offers unrivaled accessibility and an incredible assortment of activities and outdoor exploration options that are impactful and meaningful for the entire outdoor community,” said THOR president and CEO Bob Martin.

The NFF says it will utilize THOR’s gift to improve recreation sites and campgrounds and help to make them more sustainable.

“We are grateful to THOR for helping us accomplish work that engages youth in conservation work, improve beloved recreation sites and campgrounds to make them more sustainable and work with community groups and volunteers to steward our spectacular public lands,” said Mary Mitsos, NFF president.

The nonprofit also says the money will help engage youth in conservation work and engage groups and volunteers to help improve forest health.