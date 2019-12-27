RV maker touts success of program with schools

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Elkhart-based recreational vehicle maker THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) says its curriculum program is set to reach nearly 5,500 students and partner with a total of 38 schools during the 2019-2020 school year.

The program, which launched in 2017, also works with school districts to meet Indiana’s educational requirements of applied learning and real-world experience.

To date, the program has partnered with 19 schools across Elkhart County to educate 2,800 students in fifth and eighth grades on the recreational vehicle industry.

THOR’s LEAP (Learn, Engage, Achieve, Perform) curriculum focuses on showing students the ins and outs of the business while teaching them about RV-related career paths.

THOR’s LEAP program has grown exponentially. Each of the seven public school districts in Elkhart County is currently participating.

“It’s been very rewarding building a program which is popular with students, teachers and administrators,” said Rick Schutt, THOR’s director of community development. “Raising awareness of the RV industry and career pathways through our hands-on interactive program is a fantastic way to continue to build THOR’s relationship in the greater Elkhart area.