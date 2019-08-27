Three companies moving their headquarters to Carmel development



Since breaking ground earlier this month, three central Indiana companies have announced they will relocate their corporate headquarters to the Agora at the Proscenium in Carmel. Schwarz Partners and Valeo Financial Advisors in Indianapolis, along with Lauth Group Inc. in Carmel, all say they will move into the four-story, 100,000-square-foot office building upon its completion next summer.

Schwarz Partners will relocate nearly 70 employees to the third floor of the Agora. They plan to occupy 25,000 square feet of the building. Schwarz is a privately held, second-generation company with multiple locations across the United States.

Valeo Financial Advisors is currently housed on North Meridian Street and will move to occupy 25,000 square feet of the fourth floor. The move will involve nearly 70 employees.

Carmel-based Lauth Group Inc., who is also a developer on the project, will relocate its headquarters from its current location to the second floor of the Agora.

“To have the building more than 60% preleased prior to commencing construction validates our decision to develop this facility in Carmel. The benefit of walkability to amenities provided both within downtown Carmel and within the Proscenium development make this a highly desirable location,” said Mike Jones, president and chief executive officer of Lauth in a news release.