Three Indiana hospitals among ‘Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Three Hoosier hospitals are receiving recognition on IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Health’s list of 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals.

The annual study identifies the top U.S. hospitals for inpatient cardiovascular services based on a national scorecard of hospital performance metrics.

This year’s study included 989 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular services.

“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver healthcare value to patients, communities, and payers,” said Ekta Punwani, MHA, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top-performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”

The hospitals were separated into three groups, with Hoosier hospitals included in two of those. The Indiana hospitals featured on the list include:

Teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs
St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, Indianapolis

Community hospitals
Columbus Regional Hospital, Columbus
St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana, Indianapolis

Connect to the full list of hospitals by clicking here

