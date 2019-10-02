Tipton celebrates new solar park

TIPTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The new Tipton Solar Park is officially open. The solar park is located on 31 acres of land and houses 17,496 solar panels that are estimated to produce an annual amount of energy to power about 800 homes.

Officials say the park will operate on a single axis tracking system. The system allows the solar panels to move throughout the day following the path of the sun.

Tipton is one of 18 Indiana Municipal Power Agency member communities to have a solar park, including Advance, Anderson, Argos, Bainbridge, Crawfordsville, Flora, Frankton, Greenfield, Huntingburg, Pendleton, Peru, Rensselaer, Richmond, Spiceland, Tell City, Washington, and Waynetown.

The IMPA says it is constructing solar parks in Centerville, Crawfordsville, Darlington, Gas City, Richmond, and Scottsburg.

“This is an exciting day for Tipton,” commented Mayor Don Havens. “Not only will this solar park provide increased diversity in our generation resources, it will also serve as an excellent educational opportunity for our students, residents, and visitors, and is yet another community benefit to tout for quality of place and economic development purposes.”

Tipton Mayor Don Havens, Representative Susan Brooks, Representative Tony Cook, and personnel from the offices of Senator Mike Braun joined with Indiana Municipal Power Agency Executive Vice President and COO Jack Alvey and city and county council personnel to cut the ribbon and celebrate the milestone in the community Monday.