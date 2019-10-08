Top nature group to locate global center in Indianapolis

(left to right) Indianapolis Zoo President Dr. Rob Shumaker, Chair of IUCN SSC Dr. Jon Paul Rodriguez and Acting Director of IUCN Dr. Grethel Aguilar (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Zoo President Dr. Rob Shumaker has signed an agreement with the world’s largest and most important environmental conservation organization to locate a first of its kind global center in Indianapolis.

The agreement with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature creates the first Global Center for Species Survival, which will support an estimated 9,000 experts and scientists around the world and make Indianapolis a hub for global species preservation, according to an announcement from the zoo.

The center was first proposed by Indianapolis Zoo Chief Executive Officer Michael Crowther in 2017 and is supported by a $4 million start-up grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The center is expected to open at the zoo in 2020.