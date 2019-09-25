Tourism officials to study feasibility of conference center

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in southern Indiana are mulling over the idea of a new conference center. SoIN Tourism, the destination marketing organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has issued a Request for Proposals to determine the feasibility and potential site selection for such a facility.

SoIN Tourism says discussions of a new conference center have taken place for years, but now is the time to see if building one would be viable for the area. The organization’s board of directors selected Executive Director Jim Epperson to draft the RFP.

Epperson has sent the RFP to four consulting firms “who specialize in these studies,” according to the organization. However, other firms are being encouraged to submit proposals as well.

The firms have until October 25 to submit their proposals. SoIN Tourism will select a firm by January 15.

You can view the Request for Proposals by clicking here.