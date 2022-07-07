Inside INdiana Business

Toyota Material Handling adds Pennsylvania dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Columbus-based Toyota Material Handling on Thursday announced its acquisition of Pennsylvania-based forklift dealership PennWest Toyota Lift. While financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, TMH says the dealership will continue to operate under its current name with no changes to staffing.

TMH says the current executive and management teams will continue to operate the business for the foreseeable future.

“Toyota is the perfect match for our company,” PennWest President Mark Gaier said in written remarks. “Toyota’s philosophy to place a high value on quality products, customer service and associates mirrors our values. The transition will be seamless, and our customers will see business operating as usual.”

PennWest was founded in the late 1960s and has locations in Mount Pleasant, Pittsburgh, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

Toyota Material Handling manufactures forklifts, pallet jacks, container handlers and other material handling products. The company opened its Columbus operations in 1990 and employs some 1,500 workers in the Bartholomew County city.