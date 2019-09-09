‘Tremendous excitement’ around Indiana sports wagering launch

(Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of the Casino Association of Indiana says pent up demand has helped generate “tremendous excitement” and big crowds at new sports books throughout the state. Sports betting became legal in Indiana September 1 and Matt Bell says the initial reaction from Hoosiers confirms his belief that the economic impact will be substantial. “I think you’ll see additional revenue of more than $50 million annually once sports wagering is fully implemented, which will include mobile wagering offerings in Indiana that are coming sooner rather than later,” said Bell.

Bell talked about the future of sports wagering in Indiana on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

There are more than a dozen casinos and racinos in Indiana and all are ultimately expected to offer sports wagering. Betting is also available at off track betting parlors in the state.

Bell says many of those properties are investing heavily to create a unique sports book experience for consumers. “Our properties are working aggressively to make investments that generate world class facilities on par with things you would find in Las Vegas or anywhere in the world.”

Indiana is the 12th state in the nation to offering sports wagering.