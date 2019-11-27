Trendiana: Iconic Hoosier Eats

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Businss) — As the holidays draw near, Indiana provides a variety of iconic eats for gatherings of family and friends. In this month’s Trendiana segment on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Yelp Midwest Regional Director Brittany Smith featured some of the most well-known brands that Hoosiers can find either for themselves or as gifts for loved ones.

Smith said the items also create an opportunity to introduce family and friends to Indiana versions of their favorite treats. Starting with Indiana’s official state pie, the sugar cream pie, Smith narrowed down to two picks: My Sugar Pie in Zionsville and Greenwood, as well as Wick’s Pies in the Randolph County city of Winchester.

Smith also highlights picks for beer and wine, Indiana persimmon pulp and the famous breaded tenderloin. You can learn more about the Trendiana picks for iconic Hoosier eats in the video above.