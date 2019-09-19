Trent Miles to lead Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors has named Trent Miles the organization’s chief executive officer. Miles was previously a football coach at the collegiate and professional levels.



Miles will manage daily operations of the club and launch strategic initiatives to expand programming, community partnerships and fundraising.



Most recently, he was as an assistant offensive coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII Championship staff.

Miles also served as the head coach for the Georgia State University and Indiana State University football programs.



“As a football coach my goal was that when athletes moved on from our program they were ready to make a positive impact in society and that is what I hope for the youth that come into the Boys and Girls Club. The greatest opportunities for the club start with being a positive impact on the youth of Terre Haute and to grow within the community,” said Miles.

Miles is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University.



He will step into his new role in October.