Trevor Noah, Alexis Ohanian join Idea Week lineup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Busienss) – Three major acts have been added to the Idea Week 2020 lineup. Trevor Noah, comedian and host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, and Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social news website Reddit have joined the annual event, along with the inaugural Fighting Irish Esports Invitational, the University of Notre Dame’s first official esports tournament in partnership with GamerzArena.

Noah will perform April 19 at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center and Ohanian will give a keynote speech April 23 at the Renaissance District in downtown South Bend.

The esports tournament will be held on campus April 23-24.

Idea Week runs April 19-25 and is hosted by Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart region and more than 30 community organizations and businesses. The event celebrates innovation and ideas by combining speakers and workshops with fun events and concerts.

“Fun events like Trevor Noah, OneRepublic and the esports tournament are partly designed to act as magnets for students and the general public so they can hear this important message, while interesting and educational keynotes from entrepreneurs like Alexis Ohanian of Reddit are designed to amplify it.”