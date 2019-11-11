Trine lecturer receives recognition

ANGOLA<Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Trine University Spanish lecturer Ana Boman has received two major honors. Earlier this month, she was officially recognized as the 2019 Indiana Outstanding Spanish Teacher of the Year award for the university category of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese and was this month named the 2019 Indiana Foreign Language Teacher of the Year award by the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association in its collegiate division.

The IFTLA award honors the top teacher from the state representing all foreign languages.

Boman was named the inaugural Indiana Outstanding Spanish Teacher of the Year in the University category last month.

“I am very appreciative of these awards, and I am very proud to represent our university in the field of foreign language teaching,” Boman said. “I could not have done this without the leadership of Dr. Brooks, and the continuing support from Dr. Shannon, Dr. Franzen and Dr. Goddard. I also feel fortunate to educate our wonderful students.”