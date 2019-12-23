Turnstone to offer adaptive ballroom classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Adaptive Ballroom Dance classes are coming to Turnstone, a nonprofit organization that works to provide programming for individuals with disabilities in Fort Wayne. Fred Astaire Dance Studios is partnering to offer the class, which will be taught by local dance professionals Dylan Wolf and Carmen Schlatter.

Turnstone will ring in the new offering with a special event featuring award-winning wheelchair dancer and Paralympian,Cheryl Angelelli, and her professional partner, Tamerlan Gadirov. The pair will teach the first class January 11 from 12:30pm-2:00pm.

The event will also include a dance performance by Cheryl and Tamerlan.

The adaptive ballroom dance lessons are open to individuals age 14 years and older. The class will meet on Tuesdays beginning January 14.

Participants may bring their own partner or will be paired with a dance partner upon arrival to the class.