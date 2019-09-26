Twigg Corp. awarded military contract

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Martinsville-based Twigg Corp. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The entity says the contract to build T404 support turbine assemblies was a competitive acquisition with two offers received.

Twigg Corp. secured the 11-month contract with no option periods. The company employs more than 100 workers and focuses on precision fabrications and supplies both military and commercial aerospace firms.

The work, which is not to exceed $9,270,251, will be done in Indiana and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in Philadelphia is the contracting activity.