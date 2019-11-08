Two Hoosier companies among ‘Best Places to Work’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana companies have been recognized on Outside Magazine‘s “Best Places to Work” list.

Indianapolis-based LifeOmic and The Garrett Companies in Greenwood were each ranked out of 50 companies by vacation time, perks and average salary.

Health care software company LifeOmic took the No. 27 spot on the list. The company, which earlier this year developed a fasting app, was commended on the perks it offers, which the publication says includes annual pool parties, free gym memberships, weekly catered lunches, flexible work schedules, a break room with beer, wine, and snacks and a biannual all-expenses-paid retreat in Salt Lake City.

LifeOmic Chief Executive Officer and Founder Don Brown says employee morale is one of the keys to the company’s success.

“A company is nothing without the team behind it, which is why LifeOmic is committed to ensuring our employees have a rewarding, healthy and enjoyable workplace. We believe our success directly correlates with breeding an environment that embodies our core values,” said Brown. “To be recognized as one of this country’s top 50 best companies to work for is one of the highest honors I can have as CEO.”

The Garrett Companies, who took the No. 47 spot on the list, was recognized for providing four weeks of paid time off for employees and has a lengthy perks list as well, including: a 24-hour fitness center, weekly yoga classes (twice weekly in summer), monthly massage therapy, and haircuts all on-site, half-day summer Fridays, office teams for adventure racing, 5Ks, and Spartan races, office Ping-Pong, standing-long-jump, and 100-meter-dash challenges and a one-week, all-expenses-paid ski retreat in Telluride, Colorado.

The publication says it builds the rankings from employee survey results and an evaluation of each organization’s workplace policies, practices and demographics.

To view the full list, click here.