Two Indiana airports to receive federal grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has announced the Department of Transportation will award $10.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to two airports in Indiana. Indianapolis International Airport and Warsaw Municipal Airport will each receive funding for runway projects.

The funding comes from a larger $485 million federal investment in America’s airports.

Indianapolis International Airport will receive $4.2 million to rehabilitate a runway.

Warsaw Municipal Airport will receive $6.3 million to extend a runway.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said Chao.