2 men indicted for defrauding Indiana Medicaid

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Valparaiso men are facing multiple federal charges of defrauding Indiana Medicaid.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay’s office says Justyn and Trystan Arch bilked more than $350,000 from the program in their roles with Arch Complete Family Dentistry, headquartered in Crown Point.

Justyn Arch was the vice president of the practice and managed its Crown Point office, while Trystan Arch managed an office in Chesterton. According to a Superseding indictment, the pair allegedly worked to defraud Indiana Medicaid by claiming dentists at Arch performed dental surgery on patients when no surgeries had been performed.

Additionally, the indictment alleges Justyn Arch committed tax evasion and money laundering related to the funds they obtained through the scheme. Trystan Arch allegedly committed false tax filings, bankruptcy fraud, and bankruptcy obstruction related to the funds.

Both men are also being charged with multiple counts of aggravated identity theft for using names and information related to the practice’s patients.

The Superseding indictment was unsealed this week and follows an initial grand jury indictment in February.

Medicaid is the federal-state health care insurance program that helps pay for health care for low-income people of any age. Coverage varies by state; each state determines eligibility and the full scope of services covered. The federal government reimburses a percentage of the state’s expenditures.